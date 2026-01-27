Gov’t to inject US$100M to kickstart Guyana Development Bank

Thousands of Guyanese small business owners will have access to zero-interest and collateral loans through the Guyana Development Bank, with the government set to inject US$100 million to launch the bank.

The development bank, a commitment made by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) in its 2025 manifesto, will provide young entrepreneurs, women, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and persons living with disabilities with access to $3 million in microcredit loans.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, made this and other announcements as part of measures outlined in the $1.558 trillion 2026 National Budget.

In addition, to cushion the effects of the high cost of living, a staggering $9 billion has been set aside to implement targeted measures.

Budget 2026 is being tabled under the theme “Putting People First“.