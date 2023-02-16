Gov’t to install transmission lines to reduce blackouts – Min Indar

The government continues to invest in the country’s energy grid undertaking a host of endeavours in renewable energy and crafting an energy matrix that will bring greater comfort to citizens.

The Gas-to-Energy project is one example of a major project that has tremendous potential.

This was disclosed by the Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar, during day three of the International Energy Conference and Expo.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar during his presentation on day three of the International Energy Conference

He highlighted that some 230,000 kilovolts of power lines are to be brought from Wales to the substation, where it will be broken down and disbursed to communities.

This expected to add some 300 megawatts of generation capacity, in hopes of facilitating a reduction in blackouts across the country.

The government is seeking proposals for installing these transmission lines and substations for the 300-megawatt (MW) combined cycle gas turbine power plant.

The minister explained, “These lines have to be built concurrently with the plant. We are also going to relook at and improve the existing transmission lines to make it a smart grid,”

He said the energy infrastructure for renewable energy is well in place.

GPL has been examining options for boosting its short-term generation needs through the acquisition of an additional 50 megawatts (MW) of firm generating capacity.

Additionally, 413 kilometres (km) of new distribution lines and feeders; a new 69 kilovolt (kV) transmission line from Kingston to Sophia and from Edinburgh to Hydronie; new and rehabilitated substations at Hydronie, Sophia, Columbia, Canefield and No. 53 Village; and the replacement of 320 inefficient transformers, projects that are expected to come on stream this year.

Meanwhile, the minister expressed that the government’s infrastructural agenda and achievements have extended far beyond constructing and maintaining roads and bridges.

Rather, it consists of a combination of small and large-scale projects that fit together with monumentally impactful implications.

The minister highlighted a number of major projects under the purview of the public works ministry that have already started to have an impact on the lives of Guyanese countrywide.

These major projects include the Sheriff Street to Eccles Four-Lane Highway, the upgrades to several hinterland bridges, the modernisation of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, and the rehabilitation and construction of rip-rap sea defences at several areas on the East and West Coast.

Moreover, he noted that the future of Guyana’s infrastructural scope is bright, with several other transformational projects on the horizon. For example, the Corentyne Highway Road Rehabilitation Project is set to open up avenues for improved trade, travel and employment.

To date, contracts for the 99 structures along the route have been awarded, and some $21 billion has been allocated for the construction of 21 km of road from Palmyra to Tain.

“Since we took government in 2020, we have been building out the entire country from coast to coast, and in the hinterland as well. We have been building in various sectors,” he added.

