Govt to invest $400M in roads, agriculture support for Mocha

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced his government’s intentions to invest over $400 million in the development of roads in Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara (EBD) this year.

The commitment was made during the President’s visit to the community last evening, where he engaged with scores of farmers and residents who raised various issues and concerns.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during his interaction with the residents of Mocha

In addition to the investment in roads, President Ali announced support for farmers, with the aim of boosting production in livestock, poultry, and shade houses within the area.

“One of the things that I want to have in this area is to have as much young people and single mothers participating in food production and agriculture, to work with our farmers, and to participate in agriculture,” he underscored.

During the engagement, several individuals expressed their eagerness to expand their existing poultry and cash-crop farms. Those persons were asked to document their names with the agriculture ministry to be supported.

Additionally, a young man expressed his interest in participating in the shade house initiative under the Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme (AEIP).

“If we can get ten of them to come together who got two acres or three acres each, or one acre each, we get 30 acres together, we will work with you on designing an integrated farm.

“What we can help you to do is get one big integrated farm, where we will have poultry, pig rearing, the shade house, an integrated model,” according to the president.

To improve drainage and irrigation for farmers, President Ali said a mobile pump will also be stationed at Mocha to improve drainage and irrigation for farmers.

The head of state committed to the construction of two wells and a water treatment plant that will serve the community, helping with the alleviation of the water woes.

Meanwhile, Minister Mustapha highlighted ongoing efforts by the ministry to improve drainage for farmers in Mocha.

Some 25 ‘bed and drain’ project have already been completed.

Additionally, initiatives were undertaken to distribute black giants to residents. In the livestock area, several farmers received support in the form of pigs and breeding stocks like ram goats. For cash crop farmers, essential inputs such as coconut seedlings, seeds, and chemicals were provided.

“There is much more to be done. There were some intrusions of saltwater, we are about to flush the canal out to get out the salt water… you made a request for a farm to market road and we have put that into our budget,” he told the residents.

He emphasised that all commitments made by the President during his previous visit have been fulfilled, amounting to investments worth millions of dollars.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar highlighted that a number of roads were done within Mocha amounting to over $250 million.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame Mc Coy were also in attendance.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

