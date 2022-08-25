Gov’t to provide transportation for PWDs to attend ‘Learning Lab’

Persons living with disabilities (PWDs) will be provided with free transportation to attend the ‘Learning Lab,’ a training centre established by the Human Services and Social Security Ministry.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

Persons living with disabilities will travel hassle-free to and from the government’s technical and vocational training centre which is currently being constructed in the Mahaica Hospital compound.

Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud recently made the announcement on the side-lines of a $100,000 ‘Special Needs Fund’ distribution exercise.

“So, this was a commitment that was given and I know right away that the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security will be getting two buses. The buses will be used primarily for the training centre.”

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud interacting with citizen

The learning centre is the first of its kind and will allow adolescent and adult persons living with disabilities to benefit from a number of training programmes to be gainfully employed.

The minister encouraged persons to take advantage of the opportunities provided.

“People wanted to be in school, people wanted to be learning, people wanted a skill, technical vocational skill so that they can go out and earn and be included in the labour market and labour force. I want persons living with disabilities to utilise it, it is there for them.”

Courses to be offered include Information and Communications Technology (ICT), with special emphasis on the jaw’s software for visually impaired persons, garment construction, and marketing, among others.

The minister highlighted that the centre is expected to be constructed and furnished before the end of the year.

The centre is also being built to resolve the issues of anxiety faced by persons living with disabilities with the creation of a safe space and recreational facilities.

Additionally, Minister Persaud said the government is also working to provide transportation for children living with disabilities to attend school.

“We are also going to look at, as a government at having buses to take children to the special needs school,” she said.

The ministry has been offering free training courses since the PPP/C Administration returned to office in August 2020.

Government aims to train some 600 persons living with disabilities before the end of the year.

