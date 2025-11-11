Gov’t to use rehab approach to counter bullying

The government, through the Ministry of Home Affairs, is launching a new initiative to prevent bullying and encourage positive values among students in Guyana by promoting rehabilitation to combat the negative impact of bullying in schools and communities.

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond underscored her ministry’s commitment to addressing bullying as an educational and public security concern.

Speaking on the sidelines of the national anti-bullying consultation hosted by the Ministry of Education on Saturday, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Minister Walrond stressed the need for a holistic, rehabilitative approach to juvenile offenders.

“Where a child feels unsafe in school, it’s a public security issue and we will treat it as such…We also acknowledge that most of the perpetrators are juveniles at a tender age. The interventions that we make should, as much as possible, be rehabilitated,” she said firmly.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, speaking at the national anti-bullying consultation on Saturday

She explained that while her ministry prioritises programmes and measures that steer young offenders away from punitive outcomes, certain severe cases may still require stronger legal action.

“We try as much as possible to try different programmes and measures apart from incarceration or charges, but some cases are so aggravated that that is what you may have to do,” Minister Walrond said.

Stakeholders at the national anti-bullying consultation on Saturday

The consultation, which brought together educators, policymakers, and stakeholders, reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring every child learns in a safe, inclusive and supportive learning environment.

It will also aim to equip educators with the tools to identify and respond effectively to bullying.

As part of this national effort, Moral and Civic Education will soon be introduced within the school curriculum.