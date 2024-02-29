Govt unveils plans for new Moleson Creek housing area

The government has unveiled plans to develop a new housing area at Moleson Creek in Region Six this year.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal has disclosed that land allocation for the new housing scheme is expected to be undertaken this year.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during remarks

“We are about to acquire lands for the other side at Moleson Creek. So, there is a housing scheme that we will be starting up this year. Right now, we are finalising the lands from the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GLSC). We will move to design and tender for the infrastructure work,” the housing and water minister pointed out during an outreach in the region on Wednesday.

The housing ministry is currently working with the GLSC to develop additional lands since there are over 5,000 pending housing applications in the East Berbice-Corentyne region.

Some 1,336 lots have been allocated while 200 houses have been constructed in the region to date.

A total of 100 houses were built at Ordnance Fortlands and another 100 at Hampshire, with an investment of $11.3 billion altogether.

One of the housing schemes in Region Six

This has resulted in a multitude of spin-off benefits such as employment opportunities, proprietors of the building materials, and those who provide transportation and other services.

The first set of young professional homes are being constructed in the Palmyra housing area, while a sum of $1.2 billion is being spent on infrastructure work there.

Approximately 65 per cent of the work has been completed so far in terms of road access and drainage networks.

“If you calculate on new areas’ infrastructure…The opening up of new areas, grading, doing the roads for developments at No 75, No 76, Hampshire, No 79, and Ordnance… This region, alone, in two years has seen a $13.997 billion injection,” Minister Croal further stressed.

Minister Croal remains adamant that all housing requests before 2020 will be addressed by the ministry.

Section of the meeting in Region Six One of the housing schemes in Region Six Section of the meeting in Region Six

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

