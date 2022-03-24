Gov’t using technology to achieve world class education system

─ as two-day tech expo launched

Chief Education Officer (CEO), Dr. Marcel Hutson said Guyana is on its way to achieving a “world class education” system, and to accomplish that, the Ministry of Education is using technology.

Speaking at the launch of the ministry’s two-day technology expo, at the National Centre for Educational Resources Development (NCERD), Thursday, Dr Hutson said, “I think that we are on our way. Embracing technology, whether it is traditional or non-traditional technology has to be embraced especially if we are thinking modernity or modernisation,” he said.

Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson at the launch of the Ministry of Education tech expo.

With face-to-face learning recommencing on April 25, the CEO said technology should be used to increase student engagement and facilitate personalised learning.

“We must continue to press on using technology so it must not be used solely as a crisis management tool. Teachers can harness online learning as a power education tool,” he stated.

By the end of the two-day expo held under the theme, ‘Embracing traditional and non-traditional technology’ persons will learn about the varied dimensions of technology and how it can be used to solve problems and advance development. Persons will also interact with the various examples and applications of technology.

Head of Management Information Systems, Yoganand Indarsingh during his presentation listed a number of technologies Guyana will be utilising as an oil producing nation.

“For Guyana at this juncture, technology will play a very crucial dominant and determining role. We have at this time the need to embrace energy to become energy independent, to become energy diverse and also to be energy sustainable. So, we are talking about various ranges of technology there; solar, wind, gas, manufacturing …. Technology tools and techniques and application can play a role in where we are heading and we have this unique opportunity to advance technologies in these many fronts.”

Head of Management Information Systems, Yoganand Indarsingh at the launch of the Ministry of Education tech expo.

Meanwhile, the ministry is working to establish an ‘Education Management Information System’, where data will be fed from different schools and various districts to provide teachers and education officials with easy access to students’ performance, and background.

The technology expo features a technology showcase from the NCERD, Allied arts, Technical Institutes, GTT, Exxon Mobil, DDL, NAREI, Examinations division and MISU.