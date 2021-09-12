Gov’t wants better life for all Guyanese -Min. Teixeira

─ during meeting with Jib, Better Success residents

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, MP, said every decision made by the Government is aimed at providing a better life for all citizens.

The minister met with residents of Jib and Better Success villages, Essequibo, Region Two Saturday, during a two-day Cabinet outreach led by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

She told residents that the issues raised will be taken to Cabinet.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, MP.

“Our responsibility as Government is to make sure that we’re able to try to solve some of the issues, some of the problems and try to make life easier for you…And so, we have to continue to try to bring relief to people, try to open the economy in a sensible way, in a controlled way.”

The minister told villagers of the developments and opportunities available across the country. She said the Government’s plans for the country will ensure a better life for all.

A section of residents in the meeting

“The Government outreaches are very important for us in Government so that we are able to hear what are your views, are they at the local Government level, are they personal issues and grievances that people have – NIS or old age pension or medical problems and stuff like that, as well as, issues relating to development, are people able to access services and opportunities, so they can be better?”

Meanwhile, some residents raised several concerns including poor infrastructure and sea defense, rise in cost of building materials and the need for proper roads in some areas.

The minister promised that they will be addressed at the level of Cabinet.