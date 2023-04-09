Gov’t wants to ensure every child enjoys Easter; kites being distributed countrywide

Government’s countrywide kite distribution exercise continued on Saturday as Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, handed out kites to the children of various communities in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Children from Black Bush Polder, West Canje, Port Mourant, Edinburgh, Angoy’s Avenue, Canefield, New Amsterdam, Gibraltar/Fyrish, Bloomfield, Letter Kenny, Manchester, and other surrounding communities were elated to receive new kites in time for Easter.

Minister Mustapha said that the aim of this exercise is to ensure that every child is able to enjoy the holiday.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, distributed kites in Region Six on Saturday

“As we were doing during the Christmas holiday, we want children to feel the spirit of Easter, and the President is very keen that every child should have a kite, and that is what we are doing, ensuring that this comes not only from the government level but also from other agencies,” he said.

The minister also urged the children to fly their kites safely in open spaces, to prevent any mishaps.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, also distributed kites to children from various communities in Sophia on Saturday.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, distributed kites in Sophia on Saturday

Easter is a Christian observance commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The holiday sees Guyanese of all religions and ethnicities engaging in the Easter kite flying tradition, which symbolises the risen Christ.

