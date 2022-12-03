Govt “wholeheartedly committed” to enhancing opportunities for PWDs – PM

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips reminded that the Government of Guyana is committed to providing equal access to all avenues of development to and for persons with disabilities (PWDs) to contribute meaningfully to national development.

He said that a “great future awaits us all in Guyana” and that future must be predicated on respect for all Guyanese.

“That future will be realised through the inclusion of all, including persons with disabilities….Providing greater opportunities forms part of the country’s national development agenda. The Government is wholeheartedly committed to enhancing opportunities for the disabled.”

During the feature address today at the inaugural launch of the National Youth with Disabilities Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), the Senior Government Official posited that greater opportunities must be given to PWDs.

“Our Government recognises the challenges of youths with disabilities. The United Nations reminds us that disabled young people are a marginalised group. We are committed, as a Government, to providing greater opportunities for our young people. This is why we are supportive of the efforts which continue to be made by international and local organisations in responding to the needs of disabled youth.”

Expanding further, he added that the Government wants all Guyanese to become part of this grand mission of uniting our country.

He noted that the One Guyana initiative seeks to include groups and segments of our society that are considered vulnerable, including young people with disabilities.

“We want to see our youth with disabilities seizing more of the opportunities available in our economy and those which will soon become available…This is how we will build a strong, prosperous, united and more democratic Guyana, one in which no one will be left behind.”

Today’s event was hosted by the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities under the umbrella of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) and the Youth Advocacy, Linkages, Leadership in Elections and Society (Youth ALLIES) Programme.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

