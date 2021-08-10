Govt will continue to invest in its human resources

– Min. Nandlall

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP, says despite the challenges, the Government will continue to invest in its human resources.

The Minister gave these assurances in his address at the distribution of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant at schools along the East Coast Demerara.

Approximately $29.9 million were distributed at the Annandale Secondary and Mon Repos Primary schools benefitting 1,576 students.

“It shows our Government’s commitment in particular to the education sector. Our government believes that our children are our most precious assets.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC MP

“Not the oil, gold or diamond, our children and an investment in our children’s education is an investment in our country’s future.”

Minister Nandlall said the Government is doing everything in its power to ensure that an educated nation benefits from the proceeds of the oil and gas sector. This is an integral part of the Government’s plan to ensure that Guyanese can take the lead in local development, and that foreign nationals do not take the jobs meant for them.

“We are investing heavily on you because we want you to take advantage of the job opportunities that will be unleashed,” he said.

Parents gathered at Annandale Secondary

Beneficiary Ms. Areefa Zakira applauded the Government for the initiative.

“I have always said that children need to be equipped for learning, so I believe that this cash grant, children would have all of their necessary supplies so that when they hit school, they will be prepared to learn.

Ms. Areefa Zakira

“They will have everything in order. They just have to go into the classroom, listen to their teacher and do well,” she said. Several other Ministers of Government on Monday supervised the distribution of the cash grants at various schools in Region Four. Government’s ‘Because We Care’ initiative will see approximately 172,000 students benefiting from the $3.2 billion programme countrywide.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC MP, hands over the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant sums to teachers

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC MP, hands over the cash grant at Annandale Secondary