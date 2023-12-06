Gov’t working assiduously to protect Guyana’s territorial integrity

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy has reaffirmed that Essequibo belongs to Guyana and thanked citizens for demonstrating their continued support and solidarity.

The minister, who was addressing residents of Banakari Village along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway on Tuesday during a solar panel distribution exercise, expressed that nothing will divide the country during this crucial time.

“I am so happy that right across our country we have seen hundreds and thousands of people supporting and standing firm on this issue as it ought to be. Therefore, we will not allow anything to divide us,” Minister McCoy stated.

The minister reassured that the government is working assiduously to protect its territorial integrity.

He reiterated government’s stance that the border controversy should only be pursued peacefully and in accordance with international law.

“We have nothing to fear because the good thing about our case is that we have the international community on our side. We have, right across the region in the Commonwealth, in the Organisation of American States (OAS), in CARICOM, and right across the world people are on our side,” the minister affirmed.

Minister McCoy urged Guyanese to only rely on official government sources for information. He also implored them to show humility to the Venezuelan migrants.

“I want you guys to be true Guyanese and demonstrate our true hospitality by treating our Venezuelan citizens kindly. Do not demonstrate xenophobia, do not exhibit inhumane behaviour,” the public affairs minister urged.

Share Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

