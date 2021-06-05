Gov’t working to access supplementary funding to aid flood relief efforts –President Ali

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali says the Government is working on accessing supplementary funding from Parliament, to assist in the countrywide flood-relief efforts.

Dr Ali made the statement today, during a visit to several inundated villages in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

The Head of State was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar; Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand, Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Mr. Paul Cheong and others.

Dr. Ali assured residents that the Government’s assistance would be continuous.

“A few minutes ago, I was on the phone with the Vice President and the Minister of Finance. We are working now on finding additional resources to go to Parliament for a supplementary so that we can bring relief to you. That is what we have to [do]. And it’s not just to you but all across the country.”

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaging flood affected residents

The President said some 15 acres of farmlands in the Naamryck area are submerged following the release of water from the conservancy. He pointed out, however, that if conditions worsen, an estimated 120 acres may also be affected.

“From my understanding, 15,000 acres of Canal Number One is under water. As you know that Canal Number One is a farming community and the land is optimally utilised for farming.

Another flood-affected household in Region Three

But right now, I want the residents to know that the Government will be moving in a continuous manner to bring help. Our efforts now are to ensure that we are bringing to secure livelihood, to ensure that you have food supplies.”

Meanwhile, National Drainage and Irrigation Authority’s (NDIA) Regional Engineer, Mr. Lall Piterahdaue said the agency has employed additional outlets within Region Three to drain the water faster. He added that the NDIA has also employed tractor-driven pumps to drain into irrigation canals.