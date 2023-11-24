Govt’s commitment to diplomacy, justice has garnered international support

Guyana’s commitment to peace and international diplomacy has enabled the country to garner the support of several international organisations and countries including the United States, United Nations, and CARICOM, in the ongoing Guyana/Venezuela border controversy.

This was highlighted by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, during an awareness session at The Bishops’ High School on Friday.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

Outlining the historical context of the controversy, and Venezuela’s continued imperialist claims to a significant portion of Guyana’s territory, the Attorney General said Guyana will not submit to these attempts of bullyism.

“All major countries in this hemisphere are standing with Guyana. Why? Because we are standing on the side of righteousness, diplomacy, the rule of law, and justice. That is why, when we say that Essequibo is ours, it is not an empty rhetoric. It is a pledge and a plea that is grounded in fact, history, law, justice, diplomacy, and all the international concepts,” he told the gathering.

Venezuela has resorted to misinformation and misrepresentation to support its false claims to Guyana’s territory, Minister Nandlall emphasised.

“They cannot go to a court of law or any tribunal of substance and present a case to support their allegations. So, they invoke rhetoric, they invoke misplaced patriotic and nationalistic sentiments to mislead the masses in Venezuela,” the AG asserted.

(From left to right) Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Honorary Senior Fellow at the University of the West Indies, Dr Mark Kirton, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, and Guyana’s Agent to the International Court of Justice, Carl Greenidge

He said Venezuela’s actions seek to disrupt the proceedings of the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and this perseverance is not only disrespectful to the court, but a violation of international law.

The AG reminded that the government is committed to exploring all available options to secure the interest of Guyana and its people.

Also making presentations were Guyana’s Agent to the ICJ, Carl Greenidge, and Honorary Senior Fellow at the University of the West Indies, Dr. Mark Kirton, who spoke of the history of the controversy, and the potential threat it poses to national security. The discussion was moderated by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand.

Friday’s session saw the attendance of various schools across Georgetown, including Richard Ishmael Secondary, North Ruimveldt Secondary, and Marian Academy.

A section of the gathering at The Bishops’ High School on Friday

These sessions form part of a wider national awareness campaign to ensure that all Guyanese are familiar with the controversy’s historical significance and Guyana’s position in the matter, as well as to present a united front.

In the coming week, the government has planned a range of activities to represent a national response to Venezuela’s aggression. These activities include national public and private sector awareness sessions, school awareness, and days of prayer.

Guyana is currently awaiting a ruling from the ICJ on its request for provisional measures that would block questions relating to the annexation of two-thirds of Guyana’s territory in Venezuela’s December 3 referendum.

