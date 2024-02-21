Gov’t’s renewable energy agenda receives private sector support

– as Starr Computers launches Sustainable Initiative

In alignment with the government’s thrust for a renewable energy transition, Starr Computers has launched its Sustainable Initiative to promote the use of electric vehicles in Guyana.

The project was launched on Wednesday, at the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston Georgetown.

Chief Executive Officer of Starr Computers, Mike Mohan, left and Chief Investment Officer at Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop

As part of this initiative, the company is introducing free electric vehicle (EV) charging for its customers, in addition to hosting monthly seminars to educate the public on these initiatives.

Chief Executive Officer of Starr Computers, Mike Mohan said the initiative demonstrates the company’s commitment to carbon neutrality and technological innovation.

“We plan on doing that so the general public can learn more about electric vehicles, and about the good energy initiatives the government has come out with. The government is very concerned with helping the people to develop,” he told media operatives.

The CEO said the company is aiming to influence other private sector entities to get on board and integrate the use of electric vehicles into their operations.

“We support the oil exploration projects that are going on, but at the same time, we also support carbon neutrality. It’s important that we make both things work together because, believe it or not, transportation is actually the highest carbon polluter. If we could do something about reducing that carbon in the transportation industry, it could make a very big difference as we move forward,” he said.

Mohan noted that the government is already incentivising its usage, and creating the enabling environment for the national energy shift. As such, it is up to the private sector to swiftly grasp these opportunities and invest in profitable and eco-friendly ventures.

The sustainable initiative project that was launched to promote the use of electric vehicles in Guyana on Wednesday at the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo

The government’s enabling measures include the 100 per cent duty and VAT exemption for imported EVs and chargers, as well as providing 100 per cent tax write-offs for electric vehicles on annual tax returns.

Meanwhile, Chief Investment Officer at Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, commended the company for its proactivity and said this investment will help ease the transition to a greener and cleaner economy.

“This is a great initiative that Starr computers has taken on and it will become more and more relevant as we encourage the build out of these electric vehicles in Guyana. So, the more and more we get these things out in our nation, the more and more we will move to that green technology that all of us want for a cleaner economy,” Dr Ramsaroop said.

The Guyana Energy Agency has also installed electric vehicle charging stations at several areas for public use.

The government’s ambitious drive to shift to renewable energy sources forms part of the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, which offers a blueprint for the cultivation of a sustainable economy.

