GPF capacity building: First batch of Senior Police Officers complete three-day training programme

The Guyana Police Force Regional Commanders and key Heads of Departments have completed a comprehensive three-day ‘Train the Trainers’ programme, which was facilitated by the Justice Education Society (JES).

This is the first of its kind training programme for senior officers within the force and will provide an insight on how to prepare lesson plans, which is critical to service delivery.

Commissioner of Police (Ag), Clifton Hicken at the closing ceremony urged the officers to be proud of their accomplishment.

“You are going to champion the movement and the direction of the Guyana Police Force. And of course, if I were you, understanding the direction that the Force is going and the speed that we’re moving,” he stated.

The senior officers were reminded of the importance of improving their service delivery to the public, along with their presentation skills, since the GPF is not a confined organisation.

In addition, Commissioner Hicken reminded that the force intends to equip all ranks with the necessary tools to execute their duties in a contemporary way.

“It is important for us at this juncture to reform the Guyana Police Force. For many years, we’ve been in this job and we were doing things in an ad hoc manner. We have a Strategic Plan that is applicable and is working for us and so that is guiding the direction of the Guyana Police Force,” Commissioner Hicken reminded.

The top cop also thanked the representatives of the JES, Lisa Thompson, Country Representative; and Janise Gray, Retired Chief Superintendent and Police Expert Consultant, who facilitated the training.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

