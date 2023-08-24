GPF engages minibus and hire car drivers, business owners in Region Three

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues to build strong ties with communities, as it moves towards more contemporary policing.

As part of that effort, the Commander of Regional Division Three, Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram and a team on Wednesday conducted an outreach at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling.

The team interacted with business owners, drivers of hire cars and minibus drivers plying Route #31. The meeting saw discussions on issues relating to daily traffic hazards in the area, ‘bullying’ by private hire car drivers and soliciting passengers. Commander Pareshram committed to put systems in place to prevent the occurrence of such ‘lawlessness’ on the roadways.

During the outreach, he also conducted a walkabout to ensure there was compliance with the ‘encumbering the roadways’ offence. It was observed that heavily tinted motor vehicles were parked on the roadways and as such, registration numbers were taken for necessary action.

Several liquor bars and shops were visited and owners were advised to maintain law and order as it relates to loud and continuous noise and if any breach is found, they would be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, business owners highlighted that persons are blocking their active driveways affecting access to their business premises.

Commander Pareshram was accompanied by Deputy Superintendent R. Stanley, the Regional Traffic Officer Assistant Superintendent Jagnanan, Woman Inspector S. Noble, the Inspector in charge of Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station, and Woman Sergeant Evans, the Subordinate Officer in charge of Vreed-en-Hoop Station.

