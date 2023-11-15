GPF heightens police presence to safeguard citizens during Christmas season

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) will maintain its strong crime-fighting and security posture countrywide to protect citizens, as commercial activities are expected to increase during the holiday season.

This was announced during the GPF’s presentation of its Christmas Policing Plan hosted at the Police Officers’ Mess, Eve Leary on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken

Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken said the force is no longer working in isolation but in partnership, as he highlights the participation of the private sector in the policing plan.

“For the Christmas season, we are going to continue working with our stakeholders. The private security fraternity they are going to be working in conjunction with the police. Of course, they are going to increase their presence based on locations that are established,” the top cop stated.

The initiatives being implemented from November 15 to January 15, 2024, are designed for an intense period of movement and activities countrywide.

Police officers directing traffic

Some of the initiatives being implemented will see increased foot traffic, static, anti-crime, and vehicular patrols being deployed 24 hours at hot spot areas to mitigate crime and improve traffic flow.

Additionally, there will be an increase in fixed point placement along the main thoroughfares, while roving motorcycle and motor vehicle patrols will be done. The traffic department will be supported by the GPF Command Centre.

To further ensure the safety of citizens, each region will be divided into sectors staffed by traffic ranks.

Additionally, citizens are advised that from December 24 to December 31, there will be a double lane at the Demerara Harbour Bridge, twice daily or based on a need to ease congestion.

Motor lorries will be restricted between 7:00 am to 9:00 am on weekdays only along the East Bank Public Road.

Citizen shopping

Persons entering or exiting Guyana from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) will be given priority for using criss-cross patrols.

Additionally, the National Stadium tarmac at Providence can be used for emergency parking for large vehicles to ease bridge congestion.

Further updates on road closures and necessary announcements will be made via radio, television, and social media.

Meanwhile, the GPF will be conducting continuous awareness programmes across the country, to ensure all plans, routes of travel and safety information meet the target audience.

