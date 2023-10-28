GPHC offering free knee and hip surgeries

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is pleased to announce a significant enhancement to its medical services. Effective immediately, GPHC will be offering Knee and Hip Replacement surgeries, including Revision procedures, completely free of cost to patients.

Previously, there was a subsidized cost associated with Knee and Hip Replacement surgeries at GPHC, and revisions were not available within the hospital’s services. However, following the proactive proposal from the hospital management to the Board of Directors, the decision to remove all charges for these vital procedures was accepted, ensuring that patients can now receive high-quality medical care without the burden of financial constraints.

This decision reflects GPHC’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive healthcare services to the public. By offering these procedures free of charge, the hospital aims to improve the quality of life for individuals suffering from knee and hip joint morbidity, enabling them to lead active and pain-free lives.

“We are dedicated to prioritizing the well-being of our patients and ensuring that they have access to the best possible medical treatments,” said Mr. Robbie Rambarran, CEO at GPHC. “This initiative aligns with our mission to serve the public and make healthcare services accessible for everyone.”

Patients seeking Knee and Hip Replacement surgeries, as well as Revision procedures, can now benefit from the expertise of GPHC’s skilled medical professionals and facilities without any financial burden. For more information about these services, please contact our Help Desk at 226-6249/ 227-8210/41/ 227-8245 Ext. 1148

