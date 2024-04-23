GPHC to enhance cardiology services with new cath lab

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is set to enhance its capacity to provide cardiology services with the introduction of a new Catheterisation Laboratory (Cath Lab).

The GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Robbie Rambarran, announced this development during the second annual Cardiology Symposium held on Saturday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Robbie Rambarran Chief Executive Officer of the GPHC

Rambarran expressed, “This investment will undoubtedly elevate our capacity to diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular conditions, benefitting patients across Guyana,” Rambarran stated.

A Cath lab utilises diagnostic imaging equipment to visualise the arteries and chambers of the heart.

Rambarran also highlighted substantial investments made by GPHC in cutting-edge equipment to bolster the capabilities of the cardiology department. These investments have expanded testing capabilities and facilitated more precise diagnostics and effective treatment strategies.

Furthermore, investments in training human resources have yielded positive outcomes. Six nurses graduated from the GPHC Institute of Health Science Education and the University of Guyana (UG) in 2023 as part of the inaugural batch of the cardiovascular nurses’ degree program.

Additionally, two technicians acquired a postgraduate diploma in echocardiography.

“Twenty of our nurses completed the congenital heart diseases training curriculum, a testament to their commitment to enhancing their skills and knowledge in specialised areas of cardiology care,” Rambarran stated.

Moreover, eight nursing assistants are undergoing specialized ECG training, and two technicians are undergoing intensive training in echocardiography.

These training initiatives facilitated through the Guyana Project for Advanced Cardiac Care, equip staff with the necessary skills and expertise to meet evolving patient needs.GPHC also witnessed an increase in patients accessing its cardiology services, with 2,538 cardiology scans conducted in the department in 2023.

“Our team performed 14,249 Echocardiograms,220 stress tests,616 angiograms,286 tents were replacement and 49 pacemakers’ implants, underscoring the comprehensive range of cardiovascular intervention offered at our facility,” he said.

Additionally, Rambarran noted the reactivation of the partnership with Gift of Life International, an NGO dedicated to providing lifesaving care to countries like Guyana.

Through this collaboration, GPHC facilitated 18 pediatric cardiac surgeries during two missions in 2023, with an additional 8 complex cardiac surgeries recently completed.

Two more missions are scheduled for the remainder of the year, ensuring access to high-quality cardiac intervention for those in need.

