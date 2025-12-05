GPHC’s historic kidney chain transplants showcase Guyana’s growing specialist care capacity

Guyana’s four kidney transplant recipients are now recovering, bringing hope to their families and marking an important moment for the country’s health sector.

The historic procedures, the Caribbean’s first-ever chain kidney transplant, were completed entirely by Guyanese specialists at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), as the government accelerates its investment in building local capacity and expanding access to advanced medical care.

Donors and recipients are seated at the front while Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony is flanked by the GPHC’s CEO Robbie Rambarran and senior staff of the hospital

Samantha Ault, David Singh and Kiran Hardyal described the surgeries as a miracle after years of dialysis, financial strain, and declining health.

For Ault and Singh, the transplant represents their first chance at a normal life in years, and for Hardyal, who is a second-time recipient, it’s pure gratitude.

Kiran Hardyal had a kidney transplant in 2025, but after nine years, his kidney failed.

He said he was grateful to be afforded yet another lease on life.

Kiran Hardyal

“I was the first transplant done here at the GPHC by Dr Kishore Persaud in 2015. I went through this already, and I know what life as a kidney transplant recipient… how way better it is. I feel like any ordinary person in this room right now,” he stated.

He further added, “Being on dialysis is not something easy, it drains you a lot, and I can tell you proudly that I am happy to be a kidney transplant recipient, because my life has improved a whole lot better.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said the success of the surgeries reflects a deliberate national strategy to develop a modern, self-sustaining health system designed to serve every Guyanese, regardless of their location, income, or background.

“We have had many firsts of this programme, and it seems like every year they are exceeding the expectations,” Minister Anthony said, adding, “We want to see in every department that we have, that we can push the boundaries to ensure that our patients get better service.”

To further strengthen this capacity, the minister announced that Guyana has already procured Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) testing equipment, a critical component for matching transplant patients with their donors.

Donors and recipients

Currently, HLA samples must be sent to the United States of America (USA), a process that costs approximately USD$3,000 per person.

The government will send a Guyanese doctor to India’s Apollo Hospitals, a famous transplant training centre, to receive certification in HLA testing and transplant immunology.

“Once this doctor returns, all HLA testing will be done right here in Guyana,” Minister Anthony explained, adding, “This means faster results, lower costs, and the ability to perform even more transplants for our people.”

Guyana now leads the Caribbean with 13 kidney transplants completed in 2025, surpassing similar surgeries in countries with a larger population.

Guyana is also preparing for the introduction of a deceased-donor program, expected to save hundreds of lives and significantly reduce the burden on the national dialysis system. More than 316 patients are currently on dialysis at GPHC, with 2,200 new nephrology patients registered since 2023.

As the transplant recipients continue to recover, the Ministry of Health says the journey is far from over. With each successful transplant, Guyana is not only saving lives but also proving that national development is strongest when people are at the centre.