GPL donates 200 sensory kits to the Ministry of Education

Some 200 children from across the country will benefit from sensory toy kits which were donated to the Ministry of Education by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL).

The kits were handed over on Friday to the Permanent Secretary, Mr Alfred King by GPL’s Corporate Secretary Ms Laurian Bancroft.

Mr King thanked GPL for their continued support to the education sector, particularly its commitment to raising awareness for Autism.

Permanent Secretary, Mr Alfred King

He highlighted that the donation contributes to the Ministry’s efforts to transform the country’s education sector by providing access to quality education across the country. Mr King explained that to this end, more emphasis has been placed on Special Education Needs noting that the Ministry is working to establish Special Education Needs spaces in every region.

Ms. Bancroft reiterated GPL’s commitment to providing continued support. She said each kit consists of various activities and objects designed to reduce anxiety, frustration, and resulting behaviours to allow persons with Autism to better focus on daily tasks and activities.

GPL’s Corporate Secretary Ms Laurian Bancroft

The Guyana Power and Light Inc has been a long-standing partner in raising awareness for Autism and was recently awarded a certificate of recognition for its continued support and contributions at the launch of Autism Awareness Month 2023.

In addition to donating the sensory kits, GPL has committed to providing yearly internships to young people with Autism which will provide an opportunity for one young person to gain appropriate exposure to the work environment at one of GPL’s offices.

