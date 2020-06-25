GRA extends tax relief measures to September 30

Latest update June 25th, 2020 8:48 PM
Jun 25, 2020 Government, Ministry of Finance, News
DPI, Guyana, Thursday, June 25, 2020
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that the COVID-19 relief measures introduced in March and scheduled to end on June 30, 2020, will remain in effect until September 30, 2020.
In a statement today, the GRA said having evaluated the impact of COVID-19 on the economy to-date, the Government has granted a further extension to the timeline on the existing tax relief measures for affected individuals and businesses.
These include;
It was pointed out that individuals and companies not affected by COVID-19, will be required to comply with the statutory due dates for the payment of taxes.
Among the administrative measures taken to provide some level of ease to the taxpaying public during this pandemic, the GRA established early working hours at its Camp Street Headquarters and recently re-located some of its Licence Revenue services to its Smyth Street building.
The relocated services are Motor Vehicle Transfers, New Motor Vehicle Registration, Motor Vehicle Examination and cashiering.
Additionally, an external station was also established at the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) for payments for Internal Revenue, VAT, Customs transactions and Motor Vehicle licenses.
A drop box is available for persons to submit their returns as well.
The GRA will soon be establishing a drive-thru facility at its Lamaha Street Parking Lot for persons to uplift their licenses after completing the application/renewal and online payment procedure.
The public is advised that the Authority will only allow a limited number of persons to enter its office. The required body temperature checks, wearing of masks and sanitising of hands, remain in effect.
Jun 25, 2020Author Details Kellon Rover Author email kellon.rover@dpi.gov.gy DPI, Guyana, Thursday, June 25, 2020 The Georgetown Mayor and City Council today announced that it will be expanding tax relief for individuals and businesses in keeping with the Council’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. City...
Jun 25, 2020
Jun 25, 2020
Jun 25, 2020
Jun 25, 2020
Jun 25, 2020
Jun 25, 2020
Jun 25, 2020
Jun 24, 2020
Jun 24, 2020
Jun 24, 2020
Jun 24, 2020
Jun 24, 2020
Jun 24, 2020
Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Public Health, Guyana.