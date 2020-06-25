GRA extends tax relief measures to September 30

Latest update June 25th, 2020 8:48 PM

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, June 25, 2020

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that the COVID-19 relief measures introduced in March and scheduled to end on June 30, 2020, will remain in effect until September 30, 2020.

In a statement today, the GRA said having evaluated the impact of COVID-19 on the economy to-date, the Government has granted a further extension to the timeline on the existing tax relief measures for affected individuals and businesses.

These include;

    • Extension of the April 30th deadline for the filing of tax returns to September 30, 2020.
    • All affected businesses will now be allowed to pay advance taxes on the current year basis for the Year of Assessment 2021 (Year of Income 2020).
    • All other taxes are due and payable in accordance with the law. This includes Balance of Tax payments for Corporation Tax and Income Tax due for Year of Income 2019 which was payable by April 30, 2020.
    • Interest and penalties, though applicable for late filing and payment, may be waived by the Commissioner-General for just cause.
    • The removal of VAT on Water, Electricity and Domestic Air Travel is extended to September 30, 2020.
    • Waiver of VAT, Duties and Excise taxes on all medical supplies associated with the testing, prevention and treatment of COVID-19 (complete list on GRA’s website) to September 30, 2020.
    • The granting of tax deductions for all donations made by local businesses to the Ministry of Health.
    • Tax Deductions for donations to staff and other health institutions for the prevention and treatment of the virus are allowed to the extent as determined by the Commissioner-General.

It was pointed out that individuals and companies not affected by COVID-19, will be required to comply with the statutory due dates for the payment of taxes.

Among the administrative measures taken to provide some level of ease to the taxpaying public during this pandemic, the GRA established early working hours at its Camp Street Headquarters and recently re-located some of its Licence Revenue services to its Smyth Street building.

The relocated services are Motor Vehicle Transfers, New Motor Vehicle Registration, Motor Vehicle Examination and cashiering.

Additionally, an external station was also established at the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) for payments for Internal Revenue, VAT, Customs transactions and Motor Vehicle licenses.

A drop box is available for persons to submit their returns as well.

The GRA will soon be establishing a drive-thru facility at its Lamaha Street Parking Lot for persons to uplift their licenses after completing the application/renewal and online payment procedure.

The public is advised that the Authority will only allow a limited number of persons to enter its office. The required body temperature checks, wearing of masks and sanitising of hands, remain in effect.

