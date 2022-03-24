GRA responds to Stabroek News’ ‘misleading article’

Guyana Revenue Authority wishes to clarify a misleading article in the Stabroek News dated March 24, 2022, on page 8, which states: “GRA,GEA ordered to reinstate licenses to Atlantic Fuels”.

The Article further reads, “The High Court Judge Franklyn Holder has ordered the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) to reinstate licenses to Atlantic Fuels Inc (AFI) to allow its continued importation and trade of fuel.”

The statement is reckless and bereft of truth and therefore for the avoidance of doubt the Guyana Revenue Authority categorically state as follows:

The Guyana Revenue Authority was never a party to the proceedings before the Honourable Mr. Justice Franklyn Holder. The Guyana Revenue Authority has never revoked any licence granted to Atlantic Fuel Inc, in fact, it is only the Guyana Energy Agency that is empowered by law to issue a licence for the importation and trade of fuel. The Guyana Revenue Authority was a party to proceedings brought on behalf of Atlantic Fuel Inc. This matter was concluded on March 15, 2021, before the Honourable Madam Chief Justice Roxane George SC. The Guyana Revenue Authority appealed the decision of the Honourable Madam Chief Justice Roxane George SC, to the Court of Appeal in April, 2021. In August, 2021, the Honourable Justice of Appeal Madam Dawn Gregory in the Court of Appeal granted a partial Stay of the payment of storage costs to the Guyana Revenue Authority. The substantive matter between the Guyana Revenue Authority and Atlantic Fuels Inc, is currently awaiting a hearing and determination by the Court of Appeal.

In light of the above facts, the Guyana Revenue Authority demands a public clarification and or retraction forthwith of the article dated March 24, 2022, at page 8, which states: “GRA, GEA ordered to reinstate licenses to Atlantic Fuels”.