GRA restates zero-tolerance to smuggling of uncustomed goods

In response to an article published in the Stabroek News dated March 22, 2023, captioned ‘Poultry producers upset at chicken smuggling- GRA says addressing issue,’ Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA)wishes to remind the public that smuggling is illegal and anyone who attempts to import or export goods with intent to defraud the Revenue Authority of any duties is guilty of an offense and is liable for such offense to fines and or imprisonment in accordance with Section 218 of the Customs Act Chapter 82:01.

In recent months the GRA’s Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID), with help from allied regulators such as the Government Analyst Food and Drug Department and the Veterinary Public Health Unit, Ministry of Health, has clamped down on a number of operations involving illegal importation and movement large quantities of illegally obtained goods (including chicken and alcohol). Several persons were charged for these offenses.

The Authority wishes to remind the public that uncustomed goods not only affect revenue collection but also seriously threaten public health and safety, particularly when goods are perishable.

In this regard, the Revenue Authority urges anyone with knowledge of smuggling activities to report same to the Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) on 2276060 ext 3202 & 3206. Reports can be made anonymously and treated with the strictest confidence.​

