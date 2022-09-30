GRA warns that the use of dishonoured cheques is a criminal offence

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) wishes to advise the general public that TAXPAYERS AND THEIR REPRESENTATIVES making payments by dishonoured cheques to the Authority may be subject to prosecution under the Criminal Law (Offences Act) Chapter 8:01, with those found guilty in a court of law subjected to imprisonment. This warning is necessary in view of the increasingly prevalent practice of uttering dishonored cheques to the Authority.

Taxpayers are also advised that notwithstanding the penalty outlined above, associated interest and penalties continue to accrue from the due date of the payment until the liability is settled in full. Consequently, the Authority advises that entities making payments to GRA by cheque must ensure that the information detailed thereon is accurate and that sufficient funds are available in their respective bank accounts to process such payments.

Persons effecting payment by dishonored cheques due to insufficient funds will be blacklisted and not allowed to make payments by personal cheques for a minimum period of six months in the first instance, twelve months in the second instance and permanently thereafter.

Payments effected by such defualters must thereafter be by cash if less than 2 million dollars (in keeping with AML regulations) or by Manager’s drafts for any amount. Such defaulting taxpayers will be required to make all future payments by either Manager’s cheque or cash, depending on the amount. Taxpayers are reminded that GRA will not accept cash payments exceeding two million dollars ($2M) as a result of security concerns for both the Agency and general public.

The Authority again entreats taxpayers to take advantage of the convenient and secure electronic payment options available through MMG, Bill Express and any of the bill payment facilities at Demerara Bank, Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry and Republic Bank.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

