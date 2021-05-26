Grand celebration as Guyana ushers in 55th Independence Anniversary

An evening of grand celebration ushered in Guyana’s 55th Independence Anniversary at the Umana Yana Square, Kingston, Georgetown. The spectacular event represented the country’s freedom from colonial rule in 1966.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic altered the usual revelries, the small gathering did not detract the significance and weight of the ceremony.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister, Hon. Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips enjoy the 55th Independence Anniversary celebrations

As the fireworks danced across the evening sky, Guyanese were reminded of the meaning of Independence and its significance to a united Guyana.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson paved the way for President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali who delivered his maiden independence anniversary address to an excited crowd.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson

The President was described as a man who cares for people, families and communities. Minister Ramson said President Ali understands the Guyanese people and their culture- something that is important as a decision maker.

Members of the disciplined services at Guyana’s 55th Independence Anniversary flag-raising ceremony

The programme he said, has been carefully crafted to showcase “one Guyana.” Added to that, he said, many people who participated in the recently held ‘Guyana talent search’ were given the opportunity to showcase their talent on the anniversary of Guyana’s independence.

Ministers of the Government in attendance

Former Presidents, Mr. Samuel Hinds and Mr. Donald Ramotar, along with Ministers of Government and members of the diplomatic corps all attended the auspicious occasion.

One of the dance troupes performing at the ceremony

Following the hoisting of the Golden Arrowhead, the ceremony featured an abundance of cultural performances from several dance troupes showcasing Guyana’s cultural diversity. Songs and poetry were performed by local singers and poets calling for a united Guyana.

Dancers at the ceremony

Military bands from both the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force entertained the small gathering. The performance was like none other, with a mix of patriotic songs accompanied by a combination of drums, saxophones and trumpets.

Ministers of the Government in attendance Ministers of the Government in attendance Cultural performance during the ceremony Members of the disciplined services at Guyana’s 55th Independence Anniversary flag-raising ceremony Scenes from the flag-raising ceremony Dancers at the ceremony Scenes from the flag-raising ceremony One of the dance troupes performing at the ceremony Some of the participants at the grand celebration