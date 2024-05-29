Grove residents welcome major community infrastructural development

Residents of Grove on the East Bank Demerara (EBD), applaud the recent transformation of 17 critical thoroughfares in their community following significant rehabilitation efforts by the Ministry of Public Works’ Special Project Unit (SPU).

The upgrades have brought immense relief, addressing the challenges posed by the previously dilapidated roads.

Completed Road works in Grove, East Bank of Demerara

Expressing his satisfaction, resident Floyd Welcome praised the quality of the work executed by the ministry, stating “The road is very much thick, it’s like about four inches thick and you are not seeing any waves on it or so. So, I would say kudos.”

Floyd Welcome, Resident

Welcome further noted that the previous conditions deterred taxi drivers from operating in the area, emphasising the significant positive impact on the community.

Sharing similar sentiments, Ronald Fredericks told the Department of Public Information (DPI), that the improvement was long-awaited and greatly needed.

Ronald Fredericks, Resident

“It has been a long time since the roads haven’t been like this yet. Now the road and the place are looking really good. It’s been a long time…this place used to be in real bad condition and now you could see all overlooking really good. Now you could ride and children could go to school well,” he emphasised.

Another resident, Cheryle Welch, added “The road had a lot of potholes on this one side, and the rainy season in, you know what is going on. So now we ok.”

Cheryle Welch, Resident

Padmini Baldeo also noted the improved safety for pedestrians, saying, “I feel nice because the road [was done]. The road is smooth now you could walk well because when the road was bad and [it rains] …you can’t walk.”

The rehabilitation works, executed by the SPU, began on April 19th, 2024, and concluded on May 28th, 2024.

Padmini Baldeo, Resident

This initiative is part of the PPP/C Administration’s broader vision of enhancing community infrastructure while fostering economic development and accessibility.

To realise this vision, the government allocated a total of $204.1 billion in budget 2024 for the enhancement and expansion of road and bridge networks nationwide.

Notably, a substantial portion of $73.2 billion was specifically earmarked for upgrading community roads.

