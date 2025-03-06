GS Jagdeo says opposition’s care for rice farmers is ‘opportunistic’

The opposition’s opportunistic care for the rice farmers has been exposed, as they are now scrambling to meet with the farming community ahead of the 2025 general and regional elections, following five years of neglect.

This insincere sympathy was highlighted by the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during his weekly press conference at Freedom House, Georgetown.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) also Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

His remark come amidst Nigel Hughes, the Leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC) recent visit to Black Bush polder, a farming community in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

He reminded reporters that, “When we were in opposition, we were there all the time. When they were in government they never showed up. When we came into government we showed up in the area.”

As a matter of fact, hundreds of concrete roads were constructed in the area, with the main road now being upgraded. Also, millions of dollars have been invested to construct farm to market roads in the area, and enhance the drainage and irrigation structures.

When the major flood impacted farmers in 2021, the government moved swiftly to provide the necessary support, including financial compensation.

“They would not even have seen APNU+AFC, much less get compensated for flood. They received free fertilizer, seed paddy [and] we have worked to open up new markets abroad …because we were concerned about the residents there,” the PPP GS further revealed.

He underscored that this concern is not short term, but a long-term vision to see the rice farmer thrive, as demonstrated in the government’s agriculture policies.

Against this backdrop, Dr Jagdeo blazed the opposition for their exposed hypnotical care for the farming community.

“Imagine how shameless these people are. Because Ramjattan (Khemraj) sought to even represent sugar workers now. The [same] people who devasted the sugar industry until now,” Dr Jagdeo added.

He emphasised that when the coalition dismissed the more than 7000 sugar workers and pushed rice farming as a private venture, the PPP/C Administration stood along their side, fighting for their cause.

