GSA receives $15.2M 20-seater bus

The Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) on Wednesday received a twenty-seater bus valued some $15.2 million from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha MP said the Government has been signing a number of contracts and procuring equipment for various areas in the agricultural sector.

He said the vehicle will transport staff and students of the institution, as the Government will be setting up sub locations of the institution across the country.

“Young Guyanese should not only come to Georgetown or come to Region Four to get an education through the Guyana School of Agriculture, we want to take it to them in the regions and this will be a new way that we will go to various regions across the country.”

Minister Mustapha said the project would be a good initiative as it would encourage persons to study and contribute to the development of their respective communities.

He noted that the institution will first be extended to the East Berbice-Corentyne Region.

Minister Mustapha said the bus will also help to increase the output of the services offered by GSA, noting that the Ministry will do what is necessary to ensure the institution is able to function effectively and students properly skilled to advance the sector.

Meanwhile, Brian Greenidge, Chief Executive Officer of GSA extended gratitude on behalf of the institution to the Ministry.

“I know it’s the aim of the administration to have access to agriculture training in all regions, so it’s a step forward in moving in that direction and we will work assiduously to see that happen”, he said.

Minister Mustapha said there is a renewed interest by many persons in various areas in the agriculture sector. He said with the global food crisis, there is greater need for personnel in this area.