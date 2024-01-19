GTA hosts tourism business licensing clinic

As Guyana’s tourism sector continues to expand more businesses and guides are getting licensed to benefit from the many opportunities that are being presented within the sector.

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) on Friday hosted the first tourism business licensing clinic for 2024, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Some of the tourism stakeholders who participated in the activity also spoke with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Joel Frederickssaidhe is intrigued by the outreach and the services he received.

“I came here this morning to get my business registered and get some advice about insurance and all the necessary documents because I have been operating and I want to add more to my little tourism project that I’m doing at Mainstay,” Fredericks explained.

Perspective tour operator, Marlon Joseph welcomed the initiative noting that he was able to receive the necessary information needed to register his business.

“Many of the booths were relevant, we were able to gather the information needed and I think we’re on the right path,”he stated.

Meanwhile, Jessica John of Singing Chef Adventures said the programme has been useful.

“They listened to us and they heard us and I think that’s incredibly important,” John emphasised.

Meanwhile, GTA’s Manager of Training and Licensing, Tamika Inglis told the DPI that January marks the period for inspections and relicensing, and the clinic aims to streamline the process, making it more convenient for stakeholders.

“We find that a lot of persons in the industry have challenges being licensed because of various reasons. Maybe they don’t have a document from GRA or housing or something to that extent and they are having challenges obtaining those documents. So, we said let’s bring everybody together under one umbrella, so…You’re getting served almost immediately. We have all the agencies here,” Inglis stated.

Additionally, GTA’s Director, Kamrul Baksh noted that the clinics held last year were very successful and a total of 232 businesses and guides were licensed.

The GTA is hoping to surpass the number of businesses and guides in 2023. Some of the agencies that participated included the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Guyana Office for Investment, among others.

