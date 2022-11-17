GTA surpasses 12-product annual goal

– with the launch of 6 new tourism experiences

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has surpassed its goal of 12 new tourism products annually, with the launch of six brand-new experiential tourism products.

The newest additions were unveiled during a ceremony and miniature exhibition, held at the Promenade Gardens on Wednesday, for Tourism Awareness Month 2022.

Head of Project Development at GTA, Clyde Edwards

Head of Project Development at GTA, Clyde Edwards stated that the tours appeal to a market looking for a quick, easily accessible getaway at a good price.

“I know that we’ve been longing for these experiences for the past two or three years. The experiences that we are launching today were carefully designed and developed, taking into consideration ‘revenge travel’ or ‘revenge tourism’. We know that so many persons are tired of being at home and they are ready to travel to any nearby destinations,” he expressed.

GTA’s Director, Kamrul Baksh echoed this sentiment, noting that the tours would provide both local and international travellers with short-term, enjoyable trips.

“Most persons, when they come for a convention, or business travel, have a day, or two days, to explore this beautiful location. And with the development of short experiences, which you can see here… it gives them an opportunity to travel this beautiful country,” he said.

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Kamrul Baksh

Wanderlust Adventures GY, a local tour operator, is facilitating three of the six experiences: Rainforest Escape, the ‘Agritour’ farm-to-table experience, and bar-hopping.

While ‘Rainforest Escape’ caters to persons looking for mental rejuvenation, and includes hiking, yoga and meditation, the ‘AgriTour’ farm-to-table experience targets those looking for a unique experience of that kind.

GT Bar Crawl, as the name suggests, is a bar-hopping tour for those looking to enjoy a tour of exotic bar locations.

Trailmasters Guyana, another local touring agency, is facilitating the Tri-Island tour, which will see tourists visiting Leguan, Wakenaam and Hogg Island; the Yarrowkabra experience, and the Lake Capoey tour.

