GTT urged to fix access to utility corridor on Sheriff/ Mandela Road

The Ministry of Public Works wishes to publicly correct an erroneous report made by a daily newspaper, which stated there was damage to a section of the Sheriff/ Mandela Road, in the vicinity of Duncan Street.

The alleged damage in the form of a “huge hole” is the cover of a metal chamber used by GTT, to access its utility corridor (telecommunication cables) underground along both Sheriff Street and Mandela Avenue.

These facilities are operated and maintained by GTT Inc., and NOT the Ministry of Public Works.

The Ministry would also like to make clear that several reports on this matter have been made to GTT by our staff, from the time the matter was observed.

However, out of concern for citizens’ safety, the Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, has instructed the area to be cordoned off with reflective cones, to ensure drivers can see it from a distance, day and night until GTT corrects this issue.

Further, the Ministry is urging GTT to address this matter urgently and expeditiously, as the safety of road users is of paramount importance.

