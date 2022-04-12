Guyana, ‘a model’ for economic stewardship amid pandemic -Minister Todd

says gov’t committed to addressing cost of living

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd said the PPP/C Government’s stewardship of the economy amid global economic hardship is remarkable.

Minister Todd made this assertion during a community engagement with residents of Rose Hall, Region Six, on Monday, alongside colleague Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd

The foreign affairs minister was at the time speaking with residents about a range of measures the administration has taken to cushion the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

“What we focused on was trying to keep the economy going. That is why we balanced health care with public policy to ensure that we keep the economy going so that we don’t allow the economy to collapse, and we did fairly well compared to many countries within this region and across the world,” Minister Todd stated.

Section of residents at community meeting in Rose Hall, Region Six

Emphasising the administration’s handling of the economy as, “a model,” Minister Todd reminded residents that government made critical decisions early in its tenure in office to stimulate economic growth.

Some of these measures included the COVID-19 cash grant, allowances and increases for public servants and the disciplined services, among others.

“This year’s budget, we have $5billion to put aside that we can keep families going,” Minister Todd reiterated.

Section of residents at community meeting in Rose Hall, Region Six

While 3,000 people of Regions Six are set to benefit from part-time jobs within a few weeks, the minister stated that economic activities in neighbouring Region Five will create additional opportunities.These include, but are not limited to the President’s flagship Black Belly Sheep project which is expected to earn Guyana some US$43 million annually.

The Rose Hall outreach saw the ministers addressing concerns of residents on a number of issues affecting their community, including drainage and access to street lights.

Both ministers pledged to reach out to their cabinet colleagues to follow-up matters that are outside their portfolios.