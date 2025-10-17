Guyana a ‘solid voice’ on UN Security Council – VP Jagdeo

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has said his country has been a “solid voice for international peace and the rule of law” during its current term on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Guyana began its two-year term in January 2024.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Dr Jagdeo, in response to questions, said it was still early to make a full assessment of Guyana’s time on the Council but that the government was “very proud” of its performance so far.

“It’s very early to do an assessment and to speak of it at this stage, because we’d still be there for a while, we’d be on the Security Council,” he said.

Dr Jagdeo explained, “But so far, Guyana laid out some of the things that it believes in and that it wanted to pursue, and we have been a very solid voice for international peace and for the respect of the rule of law globally and to support humanitarian initiatives across the world.”

Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett

Much of Guyana’s diplomatic visibility has been attributed to its Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, who is a former foreign minister.

Dr Jagdeo praised her performance, describing her as “a huge asset” to the country’s mission in New York.

“We’re very, very pleased, Carolyn Rodrigues. We’re extremely proud of her. She’s done a really great job,” he said before stating that, “She has enormous respect and credibility in the Council and in the U.N., so she has really lifted our country’s profile … she is really, really an asset, a huge asset to us in the United Nations and on the Security Council.”

He added that Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett continues to receive “appropriate guidance” from President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Notably, Guyana also held the rotating presidency of the Security Council in June 2025, chairing several high-level meetings on global conflict and development issues.

During its term, Guyana has highlighted several priority issues: conflict prevention and the link between security and development, the impact of climate change on peace and stability, protection of children in armed conflict, and women, peace and security.

Dr Jagdeo said Guyana’s diplomatic work has “lifted the country’s profile” internationally and strengthened its reputation for principled engagement.

Guyana’s current term will run until December 2025. It previously served on the Security Council in 1975–1976 and 1982–1983.