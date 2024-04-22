Guyana aims to exceed gender equality index assessment – Min. Persaud

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud shared the government’s resolute commitment to surpassing this year’s Gender Equality Index assessment.

The minister made the address at the WE LIFT ‘4’ Exposition held at the Aquatic Centre on Saturday.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud at WE LIFT 4, held at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

Highlighting Guyana’s remarkable progress, the minister underscored a significant leap of 18 positions in the index, as a result of women’s increased participation in the labour market.

“If you look at the growth you will see it reflected when Guyana climb 18 notches in the index that represented women’s participation in the labour market in one year and that was in 2022…I am hoping that when this year is assessed we are closer and closer to the top,” Minister Persaud remarked.

The minister stated that this stride mirrors the government’s steadfast efforts to empower women across various fronts, including facilitating homeownership opportunities, enhancing healthcare services and facilities, ensuring access to education, and notably, providing free technical and vocational training opportunities.

“Speaking to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, we have a laser-sharp focus on women and their own development and even paying attention to the social issues that manifest themselves,” the Minister added.

Among the initiatives implemented by the ministry that complement the government’s drive to bridge the gender equality gap is the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) training programme.

The programme is the brainchild of Minister Persaud and was designed to equip women with the skills and confidence to pursue economic opportunities and achieve financial independence.

WIIN offers a multitude of training courses such as garment construction, and information and communications technology (ICT) among others.

Soon the programme will upskill 300 women in plumbing, carpentry, and electrical installation to address the existing gap in the labour market.

Aside from training opportunities, participants also have access to a business incubator where they can receive training in business literacy.

This training helps them to understand how to start a business, develop business plans, and sustain and grow their businesses effectively.

These initiatives coupled with the government’s unwavering commitment, Minister Persaud said Guyana stands poised on the cusp of transformative change in gender equality.

