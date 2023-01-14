Guyana and China have built a resilient relationship – President Ali

The ever-evolving relationship between Guyana and China has bred many positive outcomes and will see the solidification of diplomatic relations between the two countries over the years to come.

This was expressed by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a recent interview on ‘The Leaders Talk’ which is a television programme on the China Global Television Network (CGTN).

The countries’ extensive and resilient relationship began in 1972 when Guyana became the first English-speaking Caribbean country to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.

It has undergone an evolution that culminated in the two countries celebrating the 50th anniversary of this commitment only last year.

“It is not a relationship that is built only on economic prosperity. It is a relationship that has a social and a political component, and one that has led to the advancement of both countries, ” the president said.

He made mention of the prevalence of Chinese influences on all aspects of Guyana’s socioeconomic composition, pointing out their impact on trade and commerce, technology, hospitality, and agriculture.

Further, President Ali reiterated Guyana’s position of support and respect for the ‘One China’ policy.

“We believe that the One China policy is important, not just for China, but for the stability of the region. More importantly, we believe that the region itself, as we work in a global community, must find ways in which there can be a deeper partnership and deeper collaboration so that the zone can remain one of peace,” he said.

President Ali stressed that China’s historical ties to Guyana have also made it an integral aspect of Guyanese society, and noted that the relationship ties into the ‘One Guyana’ initiative which is aimed primarily, at ensuring inclusiveness.

“The initial relationship has blossomed into a new relationship that has been diverse, multifaceted, and has opened up new channels of cooperation and collaboration, and new opportunities for the advancement of the people of both countries,” the president said.

Meanwhile, Dr Ali also spoke of the government’s continued efforts to manage the country’s oil resources in a way that brings prosperity and effectively avoids an instance of the paradox of plenty.

He highlighted that Chinese investors have been and will be encouraged to engage in the processes of the oil and gas endeavour, as a representation of the enduring relations between the two countries.

“We see China as an important part of the energy equation of our country. We continue to encourage China, as we encourage everyone, to participate fully in the bidding process of this energy platform that we are developing at a global scale,” the Head of State added.

