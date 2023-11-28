Guyana and Suriname advance talks on building of Corentyne River Bridge

Guyana is currently at an advanced stage of discussion with its Surinamese counterparts in relation to the building of the Corentyne River bridge which will link Guyana and Suriname.

This is according to Senior Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh, during an event in the region over the weekend.

Reminding of the numerous infrastructural developments taking place nationwide, which continue to transform the architectural landscape of the country, the minister apprised residents of the developments underway in Region Six and the exciting opportunities that they are slated to create.

“We are at an advanced stage of discussions with our Surinamese counterparts. We have already done a public international tender and we have received bids. The bids are currently under an evaluation process in partnership with Suriname,” Minister Singh stated.

In October, 2023, two companies, the Dutch engineering company, Ballast Nedam and Chinese-owned China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) submitted proposals to build the bridge over the Corentyne River to link Guyana and Suriname.

Meanwhile, highlighting the importance of the bridge, the minister said that not only will the project open new transportation avenues, but will also build on the bilateral and trading relationship between Guyana and Suriname.

“With the construction of the Corentyne Bridge, irrespective of what you produce, your market immediately extends now into Suriname, and you have the potential now to deliver your goods and services into the country,” the senior government official explained.

The building of the Corentyne River Bridge, is being undertaken by the governments of Guyana and Suriname and will be constructed using the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Maintain (DBFOM) model.

The project will be facilitated through a Public-Private Partnership arrangement, which means that the successful contractor or joint venture will be responsible for its final design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance.

This bridge is also expected to spiral Guyana’s tourism sector, as new interconnected roads will be built to provide easier access to the country.

The project holds immense potential for fostering economic growth, strengthening regional integration, and improving transportation links between the two neighbouring nations.

When completed, the bridge will span the Corentyne River from South Drain in Suriname to Moleson Creek in Guyana, and is slated to have a life span of 100 years.

