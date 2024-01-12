Guyana and Türkiye engage in policy consultations on Security Council matters

Guyana’s Foreign Secretary and High Representative for Security Council Affairs, Mr. Robert Persaud met with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Burak Akçapar in Ankara, Türkiye. They discussed bilateral issues and matters related to Guyana’s tenure on the United Nations Security Council.

The Foreign Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister engaged in wide ranging discussions on several matters on the Council’s agenda. The war in Gaza was among the topics discussed and both sides expressed common concern about the dire humanitarian situation created by the military operations there which have resulted in massive destruction and loss of lives. They assessed the state of various conflicts around the world and emphasized the importance of preventive diplomacy in efforts for international peace and security.

Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud elaborated on Guyana’s priorities for its tenure including plans for its February 2024 presidency of the Council. He invited Türkiye to participate in the High-Level Open Debate that Guyana will convene on 13 February as President of the Council. The title of the open debate will be “The impact of climate change and food insecurity on the maintenance of international peace and security.” H.E. President Mohamed Irfaan Ali will preside over that meeting.

The two sides also committed to taking certain actions to deepen cooperation between their two countries and peoples. They agreed on the need to establish a mechanism for regular consultations between Guyana and Türkiye.

Guyana and Türkiye established diplomatic relations in 1973. Apart from the United Nations, the two countries are also members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Foreign Secretary was accompanied by the Deputy Political Coordinator for UNSC matters at the Permanent Mission of Guyana to the United Nations in New York, Mrs. Marissa Edwards.

