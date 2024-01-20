Guyana appoints new tourism marketing agency for North American Market

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) continues to target the international tourist market by appointing market representation firm, Emerging Destinations to promote Guyana in the North American travel markets, specifically in the United States and Canada.

A ranch in the Rupunini

“The United States and Canada are Guyana’s core markets in North America, where travellers seek authentic nature, culture and adventure-based experiences.

The market representatives will work year-round to raise awareness and establish Guyana’s presence in these markets, increase demand, and strengthen the direct connections between international tour operators, travellers and the Guyanese travel trade,” the GTA stated.

Director of the GTA, Kamrul Baksh noted that 2024 is a year of Strategic Partnerships for the GTA.

“As we embark on a new chapter in promoting Guyana as a premier travel destination, the partnership with Emerging Destinations marks a pivotal moment for us.

Their expertise in the North American market aligns seamlessly with our vision, and together, we look forward to strengthening our promotional efforts of the beauty that Guyana embodies. Together, we will continue to develop and promote Guyana as a must-visit destination for travellers seeking authenticity and adventure,” he said

The GTA noted too that with the recent increase in airlift options to Guyana from international partners like British Airways, the GTA is also working to secure market representation in the European market shortly.

In the recent 2024 National Budget Presentation, the Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh, noted that the Tourism sector is poised for a dramatic takeoff this year.

He noted increase in airlift and improvement connectivity along with an addition of 1000 world-class rooms will impact this growth in the sector.

