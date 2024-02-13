Guyana being built on solid foundation – Mins. Sukhai, McCoy

Guyana is being built on the foundation of unity, as highlighted in budget 2024 which aims to implement interventions that benefit citizens nationwide.

This was asserted by the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy during engagements with Region Three residents.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai at one of the meetings hosted in the La Parfaite Harmonie Housing Scheme

The engagements saw the residents from various locations in La Parfaite Harmonie Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara, Region Three, on Monday being allowed to interact with the ministers and voice their concerns.

Minister Sukhai emphasised the crucial role of partnership with residents for the sustained advancement of the country. She highlighted that these collaborations will ensure all Guyanese enjoy the full benefits of the initiatives and policies being implemented by the administration.

“At this point in time, a critical ingredient for Guyana to experience real development is to build on the foundation of our diversity [and] to build on the foundation of our unity,” the minister asserted.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Minister McCoy, who assured the residents that once the measures outlined in the nation’s 2024 fiscal package are executed, the lives and communities will be enhanced.

Highlighting that Guyana is still in the midst of profound transformation, the minister emphasised that the government remains steadfast in its efforts to modernise the country’s operations.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy addressing the residents

“What you have is a government that continuously works with people at heart. [We] invest in the people to make resources available to them so that we can progress…We are taking the revenues and investing in people, improving healthcare, and…education for your children, among other things,” Minister McCoy stated.

The public affairs minister called on the villagers of La Parfaite Harmonie to collaborate with the government to facilitate smooth development for their village and the nation at large.

“You have to partner with the government by virtue of lending your energies, supporting the sectors, upgrading your skills, improving your academics…[and] working conscientiously to build your community. Together we can do this,” the minister underscored.

