Guyana, Brazil engage in ‘elaborate’ discourse on increasing interconnectivity – President Ali

The Guyana-Brazil bilateral talks began on Thursday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal, Georgetown and according to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the discussion will focus on opportunities to enhance interconnectivity between the two countries.

This will be on the infrastructural front, as well as within the realm of food and energy security.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

“I think President Lula is very focused on the integration of the region, from an infrastructural perspective, building our cultural, infrastructural and economic connectivity. So, I expect that we will have very elaborate conversations on how we can advance the interconnectivity in our two countries to the wider CARCIOM region,” he told media operatives before the meeting, which is held in the newly dubbed ‘Lula Room’ at the ACCC.

When asked about any further collaboration on the construction of the Linden to Lethem Road link, which will connect with neighbouring Brazil, the president said discussions surrounding this topic have been ongoing, but will take a back seat to the more pressing issues of energy and food security.

The government has already made headway on the first phase of the project, the Linden to Mabura Hill stretch, and is rehabilitating some 45 bridges along the Linden to Lethem route.

The ‘Lula Room’ opens today at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

The highway will promote ease of travel, and allow for trade relations and greater connectivity between Guyana and Brazil.

“That road is an important part of the connectivity. We are going beyond the road now, where we think we can integrate energy and food security with the wider CARICOM. So, that is definitely a priority on the agenda, and we will be discussing with Brazil the type of collaboration that is required,” President Ali said.

On Wednesday, at the special engagement with the heads of government during CARICOM’s 46th Regular Meeting, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said his country intends to pave its way to the Caribbean, prioritising the expansion of diplomatic ties with the region.

President Lula also pledged his support for the region’s food security and climate action agenda.

