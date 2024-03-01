Guyana can offer leadership on global issues – FS Persaud

Foreign Secretary and High Representative for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Affairs Robert Persaud said Guyana can offer leadership and vision to the world on global issues that require firm and practical solutions.

The foreign secretary was at the time reflecting on Guyana’s impactful tenure as the presidency of the UNSC during the month of February.

He underscored the significance of the country’s role in contributing to the security council’s efforts in the maintenance of international peace and security.

Persaud said, “It demonstrates that as a small country undergoing changes, we can offer leadership on important global matters.”

The month saw Guyana’s active engagement with critical matters such as the situation in Gaza, and the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Through these discussions, he said, that Guyana provided leadership and offered perspectives that resonated with the global community.

On behalf of the Government of Guyana, Persaud extended heartfelt gratitude to the Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues- Birkett and team in New York, for their exemplary Presidency of the United Nations Security Council.

“Your hard work and dedication symbolise Guyana’s unwavering commitment to the maintenance of international peace and security,” he expressed.

He also expressed his gratitude to the 15-member team based in Georgetown that lend support.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Secretary reaffirmed the country commitment as an elected member of the UN Security Council for the next two years.

“Guyana will continue to engage constructively with all members of the Security Council to uphold the UN Charter and international law,” he noted.

This will be achieved through bilateral and wider engages geared towards upholding the principles enshrined in the United Nations charter in shaping global outcomes and promoting peace and security.

