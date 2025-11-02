Guyana celebrates tourism month with new products, vibrant events, and bold vision for economic growth

In a vibrant ceremony celebrating Guyana’s expanding tourism sector, the Tourism Awareness Month 2025 calendar of events kicked off on Saturday with the theme: “Tourism, a transformational pillar in Guyana’s economy.”

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, delivering her feature address at the launch of Tourism Awareness Month 2025

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, attended the celebration to launch tourism month at the Baganara Island Resort.

Stating that there will be a renewed focus on local heritage, Minister Rodrigues promised two new tourism products.

“During the month of November, we will be launching two new products, one in Region Nine and the other in Region Four, adding to the 68 already introduced since 2020,” she said.

Throughout the month, a diverse number of events will be hosted countrywide, including art competitions, guided tours, culinary showcases and expos, creating an immersive experience that showcases Guyana’s rich landscape and culture.

A cultural performance by the Riverside Angels group at the launching ceremony at Baganara Island Resort

Minister Rodrigues also said that the key focus will be on people-centred events and emphasised the importance of continued investments and collaboration with stakeholders in promoting Destination Guyana.

“We are backing these initiatives with physical and other incentives to encourage community-driven projects that help to create jobs, empower residents and expand economic opportunities,” She outlined.

The President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, Mitra Ramkumar, speaking at the ceremony to launch Tourism Month

President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, Mitra Ramkumar, said that the transformational pillar of the tourism industry is that it “drives value… not only because it contributes to GDP, but because it builds dignity, inclusion and national pride.”

As Guyana continues to rise as a global leader in eco-tourism, having a month of activities serves as both a celebration and a call to action, encouraging persons to explore, protect and share experiences rooted in the country’s heritage.

The Tourism Awareness Month calendar of events