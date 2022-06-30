Guyana/China relations imperishable – President Ali

−as countries celebrate 50 years of bilateral relations

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the relationship between Guyana and the People’s Republic of China is imperishable, as inseparable ties between the two countries have brought tremendous development gains to the people of both nations.

President Ali was speaking at a reception to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the bilateral relations between Guyana and China, at the Pegasus Suites, Kingston, Georgetown on Wednesday evening.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali with China’s Ambassador to Guyana, GUO Haiyan.

Six years after attaining independence, Guyana established formal diplomatic ties with China on June 27, 1977.

In so doing, Guyana achieved the distinction of becoming the first English-speaking Caribbean country to recognise the People’s Republic of China. However, President Ali noted that the public agitation for this recognition had commenced even prior to independence.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali with China’s Ambassador to Guyana, GUO Haiyan cut the cake which represents the two countries’ 50 years of bilateral relations.

The President said he was delighted to celebrate the significant milestone of relations between Guyana and China, noting that the friendship between the two countries is based on the principles of the United Nations (UN) charter- respect for each other sovereignty and territorial integrity, shared ties of blood and history, the pursuit of fraternal relations and common interest.

China’s support to Guyana has been astounding, President Ali acknowledged, while noting that the cooperation between the two nations has straddled almost all areas of national development. These include; agriculture, culture, defence, education, health, Information Communications Technology (ICT), infrastructure development, security, private investment, sport, trade and transportation.

Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips and his wife, Mrs. Mignon Bowen-Phillips are greeted by China’s Ambassador to Guyana, GUO Haiyan.

“The rich interactions between Guyana and China over the past half of its century have not been limited only at the bilateral level. As our beliefs and principles and interests converge, our two countries have continued to collaborate in international forums.”

The Guyanese head-of-state spoke of the global challenges facing the nations including the energy and food crises, climate change and the crisis of inequality. It is for this reason, he stated, that policy-making has to take a different approach, and format.

These, he noted are elements of discussions between Guyana and China, at the level of the Commonwealth, and thoseconversations will continue at the Caricom Heads of Government meeting.

Ministers of Government and members of the diplomatic corps at the event.

President Ali said the Government of Guyana is committed to a ‘One Guyana’ initiative which is aimed primarily, at ensuring inclusiveness. In this paradigm, he explained that the intention is to create an environment where all feel comfortable to live, and be part of a closely knit Guyana.

“My government desires to show no partiality, and this is why Chinese nationals, like nationals of any other countries, are welcome to our country’s national development,” President Ali stated.

Not only are Chinese nationals welcomed to Guyana’s national development, but they make up an important part of the country’s cultural heritage. “You are part of the national pot of what makes us all Guyanese,” he reiterated.

A cultural presentation by Chinese dancers.

Providing a brief history on the Guyana-China bilateral relations, Ambassador of China to Guyana, GUO Haiyan said that people-centered development is the two countries’ greatest common interest. She believes that the relationship will bear more fruits, and bring more tangible benefits to both countries and their people.

Also present at the event were Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and other Cabinet members, Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards and members of the diplomatic corps.

The event also saw the unveiling of a commemorative stamp which was followed cultural performances by both Chinese and Guyanese artistes.

