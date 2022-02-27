Guyana, China unveil logo to mark 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Guyana’s Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud and Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan, on Sunday, unveiled an anniversary logo, to commemorate 50 years of bilateral friendship between the two Republic states. The two nations established relations on June 27, 1972.

The simple ceremony was held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud and Chinese Ambassador, Guo Haiyan, unveiled the 50th anniversary logo to commemorate half century of bilateral friendship between the two Republic countries.

Guyana was the first English-speaking Caribbean state to forge diplomatic ties with China and set up its embassy there.

“From since then, we have seen our relationship grow in many regards, culturally, economically, politically and we have seen very clear attempts to bring our peoples together no matter which government is in office. There has always been a unified view in Guyana of the ‘one China policy’, but more so, working steadfastly in forging greater bilateral relations, greater ties and bringing our peoples together,” the foreign secretary underscored.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir during a warm up game at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch, Georgetown, on Sunday

He said the 50th milestone not only call for retrospect and celebration, but seeks out ways to strengthen the existing relationship.

“We are also looking at other areas, and I know collaborating with the Chinese Government through the embassy, we will be investing and developing in more recreational facilities, enhancing some of the existing facilities that we have with the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture,” Persaud added.

A warm op game of table tennis at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch, Georgetown, on Sunday.

Guyana, he noted, is grateful for all the support received from China.

Ambassador Haiyan said since the establishment of the diplomatic bond, Guyana has been one of China’s important partners.

“It has been proved that strengthening our friendship and deepening our cooperation is in accordance with fundamental interest of the two countries and the two peoples.”

A warm op game of table tennis at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch, Georgetown, on Sunday.

Ambassador Haiyan pointed out that mutual respect, trust, support and beneficial cooperation, are among the essential principles that guide the relations between China and Guyana.

“China is the largest developing country in the world. Guyana is also a Caribbean country which speaks of vision. We have maintained good cooperation in international affairs, we look forward for even closer and more fruitful cooperation in all fields to achieve common development and better lives of our peoples,” the ambassador stressed.

Following the unveiling ceremony, the Guyana Table Tennis Association in collaboration with the People’s Republic of China Embassy in Guyana, kicked off a friendship table tennis tournament.

A lad during a warm up game of table tennis at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch, Georgetown, on Sunday

The competition will involve three mixed teams’ matches, combining amateur players from both countries. The game is the first and one of the key features during the half century activities to be held throughout the year.

The Chinese Ambassador said future events include a Chinese film festival and online culture performance and photo exhibitions.

The Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the People’s Republic of China will be celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations in June 2022.