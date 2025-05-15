Guyana condemns attack on soldiers, calls on Venezuela to probe incident

Between the period May 13 and May 15, 2025, armed men in civilian clothing on the Venezuelan shore along the Cuyuni River between Eteringbang and Makapa carried out three (3) separate attacks on troops of the Guyana Defence Force who were conducting riverine patrols. In response, the Guyana Defence Force took appropriate action, and no rank sustained any injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana via diplomatic communication to the Ministry People’s Power for Foreign Relations of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has registered its condemnation of these attacks and requested that a thorough investigation be carried out by the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the perpetrators be apprehended and brought to justice.

The Ministry recalled to the Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Relations of Venezuela a similar incident which occurred on February 17, 2025, immediately after which Guyana insisted that Venezuela take action to prevent further attacks on Guyana Defence Force soldiers from Venezuelan territory and apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators.

Further, it is the intention of the Ministry as it did with the incident of February 17, 2025, to bring these latest incidents to the attention of the International Community.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in coordination with other responsible government Ministries, will continue to monitor the situation and take all appropriate action where necessary.

