Guyana confirms eighth COVID-19 death

Latest update April 24th, 2020 8:01 PM
Apr 24, 2020 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News, Press Releases
Ministry of Public Health, Friday, April 24, 2020.
Minister of Public Health Hon. Volda Lawrence, this afternoon confirmed an eighth death in Guyana as a result of COVID-19.
The deceased is Lennox Williams, 45 years old who passed away at approximately 14:45hrs today. Mr. Williams was an Intensive Care Unit patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and had suffered from other complications.
The Government of Guyana, the Ministry of Public Health and the GPHC extend condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mr. Williams.
The ministry continues to plead with all Guyanese to intensify efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 by practising social distancing, staying at home, wearing face masks and regularly and thoroughly washing hands.
Guyana has recorded 73 cases of COVID-19.
Apr 24, 2020Author Details Editorial Editor email editors@dpi.gov.gy -Other residents urged to come forward DPI, Guyana, Friday, April 24, 2020 Region Ten has recorded its third case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Regional Health Officer, Dr. Pansy Armstrong disclosed that since the first two cases were...
Apr 24, 2020
Apr 24, 2020
Apr 24, 2020
Apr 24, 2020
Apr 24, 2020
Apr 24, 2020
Apr 24, 2020
Apr 24, 2020
Apr 24, 2020
Apr 23, 2020
Apr 23, 2020
Apr 23, 2020
Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Public Health, Guyana.