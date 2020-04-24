Latest update April 24th, 2020 8:01 PM

DPI, Guyana, Government, Media, News

Latest News

Guyana confirms eighth COVID-19 death

Apr 24, 2020 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News, Press Releases

Editorial Editor
email
editors@dpi.gov.gy

Ministry of Public Health, Friday, April 24, 2020.

Minister of Public Health Hon. Volda Lawrence, this afternoon confirmed an eighth death in Guyana as a result of COVID-19.

The deceased is Lennox Williams, 45 years old who passed away at approximately 14:45hrs today. Mr. Williams was an Intensive Care Unit patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and had suffered from other complications.

The Government of Guyana, the Ministry of Public Health and the GPHC extend condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mr. Williams.

The ministry continues to plead with all Guyanese to intensify efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 by practising social distancing, staying at home, wearing face masks and regularly and thoroughly washing hands.

Guyana has recorded 73 cases of COVID-19.

Recent News

Linden records third case of COVID-19

Linden records third case of COVID-19

Apr 24, 2020

Author Details Editorial Editor email editors@dpi.gov.gy -Other residents urged to come forward DPI, Guyana, Friday, April 24, 2020 Region Ten has recorded its third case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Regional Health Officer, Dr. Pansy Armstrong disclosed that since the first two cases were...
Read More
Screening for persons entering Region 6

Screening for persons entering Region 6

Apr 24, 2020

Minister of Natural Resources participates in Conference of Mining Ministries of the Americas (CAMMA) Special Meeting.

Minister of Natural Resources participates in...

Apr 24, 2020

Guyana confirms eighth COVID-19 death

Guyana confirms eighth COVID-19 death

Apr 24, 2020

GECOM aiming for 25-day national recount

GECOM aiming for 25-day national recount

Apr 24, 2020

Diabetic Association, MoPH partner to distribute insulin, test strips for diabetics

Diabetic Association, MoPH partner to distribute...

Apr 24, 2020

Health Ministry to launch mobile testing units

Health Ministry to launch mobile testing units

Apr 24, 2020

3 new coronavirus cases recorded

3 new coronavirus cases recorded

Apr 24, 2020

WHO launches global initiative to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 tools

WHO launches global initiative to ensure...

Apr 24, 2020

Linden Municipality trains staff to assist sanitisation exercise

Linden Municipality trains staff to assist...

Apr 24, 2020

NCTF committed to providing sustainable relief to vulnerable persons

NCTF committed to providing sustainable relief to...

Apr 23, 2020

‘Some commissioners stalling recount preparation process’ – Vincent Alexander

‘Some commissioners stalling recount...

Apr 23, 2020

Health and safety of Guyanese remains a top priority – PM Nagamootoo

Health and safety of Guyanese remains a top...

Apr 23, 2020

News Categories

Documents

Blog Subscription

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Flickr Photos

More Photos

DHB Watch

Website Stats

  • 4,762,395 hits

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Public Health, Guyana.