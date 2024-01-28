Guyana continues to build capacity in tourism sector

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) continues to build capacity in the tourism sector with the addition of 22 new tourism experiences in 2023.

The GTA said this is a marked increase from the 17 launched in 2022, bringing the total of new tourism products launched to 49 since 2020.

Tour operators engaged in product development

These new experiences were developed in collaboration with several tour operators, who work in various regions, including indigenous communities.

New tourism experience was not the only accomplishment for the agency in 2023, the GTA licensed 232 tourism businesses and tourist guides, surpassing the 59 businesses and guides in 2022.

“This includes 16 tourism accommodation establishments,10 interior lodges and resorts, 173 tourist guides and 33 tour operators,” the GTA stated.

With regards to training, some 2,250 persons have been trained in various areas for 2023.

According to the authority, this is also a notable increase from the 2,089 persons trained in 2022.

The Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) training in collaboration with the Centre for Local Business Development, saw three licensed tour operators becoming officially HSSE-approved by the centre, these operators are-Tourism Guyana, Blackwater Adventured and Eco-Destination Tours Guyana.

Guyana is making strides in the developing tourism sector with the country recording the arrival of 319,056 visitors, the highest in history. With this increase in visitors and the advent of several branded hotels in Guyana, it is inevitable that more persons are trained and the capacity is built to facilitate these developments in the industry.

