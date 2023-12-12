Guyana continues to meet its human rights obligations – Min. Teixeira

Guyana has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to upholding human rights obligations on the occasion of the United Nations’ 75th Anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira, at the recent Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Expo, highlighted the crucial theme: Safeguarding human rights and threats to peace and security.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira

She emphasised the urgency of this theme in light of global and regional developments, underscoring the importance for Guyana to stand on its principles and actively protect human rights.

“The pledges we make at the UN for the 75th anniversary are important.

“One is that as a new oncoming member of the UN Security Council, we commit to continue to stand for international rule of law and international principles of humanitarianism,” Minister Teixeira noted.

The minister highlighted the country’s commitment to incrementally improve budget allocations for health, education, housing, water, social protection, and Amerindian development.

Guyana has also pledged to uphold judicial independence and strengthen the capacity of constitutional bodies like the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Minister Teixeira emphasised the seriousness and feasibility of these pledges, even as a small developing nation.

Guyana has established a robust national mechanism for reporting and follow-up on its human rights treaty obligations, implemented in 2021. Additionally, extensive training has been provided to 16 agencies involved in human rights initiatives.

“So, in this year, we have submitted reports. We answer petitions that have been brought against us at the Inter American Commission on Human Rights and the committee for elimination of racial discrimination, again showing our ability to be transparent, accountable and that we can and we are prepared based on treaty obligations…to do the best we can with what we have to comply with our treaty obligations,” Minister Texiera reaffirmed.

